Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,981.43 ($38.96).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,322.50 ($30.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,354.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,454.34. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.