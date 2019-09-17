Rock (RKT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Rock has a market cap of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00204941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.01211448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00091129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021803 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

