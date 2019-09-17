RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 994.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 661,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 25,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

