RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wesco Aircraft worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

WAIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

Shares of WAIR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 113,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.79.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

