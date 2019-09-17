RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,956,000 after buying an additional 1,399,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,152,000 after buying an additional 1,124,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,009,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 154,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,790,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,717,000 after buying an additional 1,182,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

WMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 203,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

