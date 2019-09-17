RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,528 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of SB One Bancorp worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $44,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Leppert purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,116.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,798. The company has a market cap of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.