RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.04

Shares of RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €21.04 ($24.47) and last traded at €20.90 ($24.30), with a volume of 222371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.32 ($23.63).

RIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.36 ($24.84).

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.28 and its 200 day moving average is €16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

