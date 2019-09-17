Reviewing Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Mission Newenergy (NASDAQ:MNELF)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group -2.88% -5.90% -3.84% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renewable Energy Group and Mission Newenergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.76%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Mission Newenergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.38 billion 0.25 $303.63 million $6.78 2.22 Mission Newenergy $120,000.00 13.62 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it purchases and resells biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sells glycerin and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it trades in petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 14 biorefineries, which include 13 operating biomass-based diesel production facilities with an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 520 million gallons per year and 1 fermentation facility in North America and Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Mission Newenergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.