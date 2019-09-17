Reviewing AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $36.47 billion 0.26 $991.12 million $3.69 9.37 UNICHARM CORP/S $5.71 billion 3.14 $469.66 million N/A N/A

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UNICHARM CORP/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UNICHARM CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. UNICHARM CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A UNICHARM CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 2.73% 5.96% 3.05% UNICHARM CORP/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UNICHARM CORP/S has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats UNICHARM CORP/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About UNICHARM CORP/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

