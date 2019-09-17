Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rev Group from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.98. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,272.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 211.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rev Group during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

