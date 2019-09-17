Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 38327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $564.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resverlogix news, Senior Officer Dr. Jan Ove Johansson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$28,877.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,360 shares in the company, valued at C$338,907.98.

Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

