Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verint Systems (VRNT)

9/13/2019 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

9/11/2019 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Verint Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/22/2019 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

8/21/2019 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

8/21/2019 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

7/24/2019 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 18,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,117. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

