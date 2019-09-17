Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT):

9/14/2019 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

9/7/2019 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/3/2019 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

8/28/2019 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

8/22/2019 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

8/16/2019 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

8/9/2019 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

8/1/2019 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 12,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,110. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

