Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $941.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $69.07 million for the quarter.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

