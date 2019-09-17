Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $396.15

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $396.15 and traded as high as $444.10. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $443.90, with a volume of 3,940,754 shares traded.

RTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rentokil Initial to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 432 ($5.64).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is -0.94%.

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.