Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Colony Capital worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 749,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY remained flat at $$5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

