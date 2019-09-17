Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 183,300 Shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.43% of Aerohive Networks worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

HIVE stock remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 102.48% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

