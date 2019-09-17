Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $180,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CNO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

