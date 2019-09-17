Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading Down 3.2%

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 147,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.