Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 11.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) traded down 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 870,557 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 650,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

