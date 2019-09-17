Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 279,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

