Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), approximately 13,367,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

Reabold Resources Company Profile (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

