Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.28 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $148.28 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, IDCM, TradeOgre and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00205750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.01221104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,441,030,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

