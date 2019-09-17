Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430,110 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 42,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.73. 432,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

