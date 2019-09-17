Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Marriott International news, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,111 shares of company stock worth $8,759,281. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

