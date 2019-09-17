Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 399,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.65.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

