Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $96,129.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

PEG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. 845,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.