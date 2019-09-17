Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. 63,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.