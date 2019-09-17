Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $3,389,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 10.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,235,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 329,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $83.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

