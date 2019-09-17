Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QCOM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 193,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

