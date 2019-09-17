Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RARX. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.37. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,045.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $67,768.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,392. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

