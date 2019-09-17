QunQun Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $640,213.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.04949506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.