Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 118.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,083.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 62,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $217.65. 23,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

