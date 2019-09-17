Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

