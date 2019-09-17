Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.10. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 194,562 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QFI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.32.

In related news, insider Michael Peter Kirk purchased 18,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

