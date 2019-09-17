Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,325. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. 148,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $79.29.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

