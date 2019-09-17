QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.