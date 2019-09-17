QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $19.19 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,461.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $383.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,185. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

