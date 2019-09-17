QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $10.41 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after buying an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $96,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 427,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 1,134,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

