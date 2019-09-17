QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

CHKP traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 221,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,659. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

