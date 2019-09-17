QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Cuts Stake in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in HEXO were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 1,995,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Several research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

