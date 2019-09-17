QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 22,423 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. Roche Holdings AG Basel makes up approximately 2.1% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,407,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,958,000 after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 15.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 318,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

