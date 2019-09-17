Qbic (QBIC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $13,672.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 465.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qbic

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

