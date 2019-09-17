Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.21, approximately 471,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 842,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the first quarter valued at $1,596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxus International by 12,943.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

