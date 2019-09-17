Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039,337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 456,871 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.92% of NXP Semiconductors worth $296,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.