Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 339,169 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,169 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $466,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.60.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $373.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.77 and a 200 day moving average of $314.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

