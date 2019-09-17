Putnam Investments LLC Has $709.23 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,418,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Walmart worth $709,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 264,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

