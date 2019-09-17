Putnam Investments LLC Has $269.94 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $269,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $254,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 337.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 791,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,814,000 after acquiring an additional 752,801 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

BLL traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. 1,430,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,674. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

