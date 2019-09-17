Putnam Investments LLC Has $204.41 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 4.40% of Radian Group worth $204,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 39,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

RDN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 41,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

