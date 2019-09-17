Putnam Investments LLC Has $170.39 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 872,702 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $170,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 1,679,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

